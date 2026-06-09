BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Buys 5,680 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,160 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Adobe were worth $62,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $331.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average of $281.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $419.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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