BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Buys Shares of 52,000 Oklo Inc. $OKLO

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 538,039 shares in the company, valued at $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 889,849 shares of company stock worth $55,614,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKLO. Bank of America began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.06.

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Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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