BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $324.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $405.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.02 and a 12-month high of $346.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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