BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $12.39 Million in Xylem Inc. $XYL

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,051 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $12,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $361,012,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Xylem by 2,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,407,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,290,000 after acquiring an additional 448,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Xylem Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

View Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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