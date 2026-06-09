BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $14.62 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 169,530 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $14,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 130,587 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,674 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1%

EW opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,103,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,239.08. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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