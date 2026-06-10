BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Purchases 5,800 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Cintas were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cintas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Cintas Stock Up 3.6%

CTAS stock opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $161.16 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.17.

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About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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