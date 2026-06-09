BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Sells 23,558 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,712 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 23,558 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.6% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $87,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UNP opened at $268.84 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $259.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here