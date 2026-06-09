BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Sells 3,925 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments trimmed its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Eaton were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,339,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $3,881,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eaton by 3,937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. This trade represents a 26.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $419.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,089.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,629 shares in the company, valued at $682,583.58. This trade represents a 15.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $403.38 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $311.92 and a 1 year high of $435.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $397.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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