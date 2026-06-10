BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Trims Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in eBay were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 148,063 shares of company stock worth $15,356,989 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here