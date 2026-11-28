Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 716.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,836 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,406 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Block worth $110,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Unisphere Establishment acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $7,022,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,306 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,682 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYZ shares. Argus boosted their price target on Block from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. President Capital raised their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.12.

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Block Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of XYZ opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Eisen sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $8,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,077,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,808. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 12,614 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 392,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,418,525. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,716 shares of company stock valued at $24,611,980. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Profile

Block, Inc. NYSE: XYZ, formerly known as Square, is a financial technology company that provides payment and commerce tools to businesses and financial services to consumers. Its Square ecosystem offers point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, and business management tools for merchants. Block's consumer business, Cash App, supports peer-to-peer payments and offers features such as direct deposit, debit cards, and access to investing and other financial services. The company also owns Afterpay, a buy-now, pay-later platform, and TIDAL, a music streaming service.

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