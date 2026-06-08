Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,727,217 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.64% of Block worth $1,042,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,887,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $535,305,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $484,387,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XYZ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE XYZ opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $90,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 479,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,876,033.48. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,032,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,153,961.90. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 181,680 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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