Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,147,988 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Block worth $189,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $1,861,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Block Stock Performance

NYSE XYZ opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Block from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $606,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares in the company, valued at $34,743,450. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,756. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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