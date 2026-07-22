Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,381 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Block were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at $44,612,320. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $606,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,743,450. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 323,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Clear Str raised Block to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.55.

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About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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