Block, Inc. $XYZ Stock Holdings Boosted by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898,409 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Block makes up approximately 2.2% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Block worth $188,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after buying an additional 12,709,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Block by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,042,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,305,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Block Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $409,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,002,990 shares in the company, valued at $136,643,977.80. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,874,146.02. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,680 shares of company stock worth $14,609,241. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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