Block, Inc. $XYZ Stock Holdings Increased by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Block were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYZ. Weiss Ratings raised Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Block from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Block

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $606,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,743,450. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,612,320. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,300 shares of company stock worth $24,742,756. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:XYZ opened at $77.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Block's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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