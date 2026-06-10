Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $259.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5,191.70 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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