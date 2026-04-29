Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $173.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.95.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $5,628,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,682,995.16. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $242.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.35. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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