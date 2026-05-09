Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,332 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.81.

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Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership.

Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Jim Cramer on Bloom Energy: “Stock Is a Rocket Ship”

Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Why Bloom Energy Stock Skyrocketed 109% in April

Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Here’s What the Street is Saying About Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Negative Sentiment: Broader alternative-energy commentary warns that tariffs and expiring tax credits could pressure renewable and clean-energy projects, which may create some headwinds for the sector over time.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $302.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.89. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,228.31 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

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