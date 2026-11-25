Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,090,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Bloom Energy worth $146,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Montanova Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $10,231,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,327,549 shares of the company's stock worth $401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 583,135 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 3,398.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,611,000 after purchasing an additional 233,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Bloom Energy News

Here's some of the latest news about BE:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s fuel cells are positioned to supply power to data centers, and articles point to potential demand growth as AI infrastructure expands. One analysis highlights a proposed 5 GW expansion as a possible source of additional upside. Bloom Energy: Its Low-Cost 5 GW Expansion Offers Strong Upside

Bloom’s fuel cells are positioned to supply power to data centers, and articles point to potential demand growth as AI infrastructure expands. One analysis highlights a proposed 5 GW expansion as a possible source of additional upside. Negative Sentiment: The AI-power rally proved fragile: after reversing a seven-session losing streak, Bloom fell as Monday’s sector enthusiasm faded. Reports describe a market pullback across fuel-cell stocks, with BE’s rebound also facing resistance and momentum remaining uncertain. AI Power Rally Fades

The AI-power rally proved fragile: after reversing a seven-session losing streak, Bloom fell as Monday’s sector enthusiasm faded. Reports describe a market pullback across fuel-cell stocks, with BE’s rebound also facing resistance and momentum remaining uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Despite a recent quarterly earnings and revenue beat and raised outlook, coverage notes that Bloom’s shares have fallen sharply from their peak. Articles also flag cash-flow concerns, while the stock’s steep recent swings suggest investors remain cautious about its valuation and the durability of growth. Bloom Energy’s Growth and Cash-Flow Questions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Soderberg sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $549,619.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,016,715.41. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Barbara Burger sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $501,711.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,335.35. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $9,646,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of BE opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.61. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 45.29% and a net margin of 13.53%. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 138.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $314.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $282.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation develops solid oxide fuel cell technology for on-site electricity generation and hydrogen production. Its Bloom Energy Server systems generate power near the point of use, helping businesses and institutions meet electricity needs and support resilient energy operations. The company also offers solid oxide electrolyzers designed to produce hydrogen. Founded in 2001 by K.R. Sridhar, Bloom Energy is headquartered in San Jose, California. It serves customers in the United States and international markets, including countries in Asia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report