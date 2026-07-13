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Bloomin' Brands, Inc. $BLMN Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Bloomin' Brands logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 59.7% in the first quarter, selling 226,667 shares and ending with 152,975 shares worth about $826,000.
  • Several analysts adjusted their views on BLMN, with price targets ranging up to $9.50, but the stock’s overall consensus rating remains “Reduce” with an average target price of $8.78.
  • Bloomin' Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $0.67 EPS on revenue of $1.06 billion, and it raised FY 2026 guidance to $0.75–$0.90 EPS.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,975 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 226,667 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.18% of Bloomin' Brands worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Bloomin' Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,066,763 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 384,420 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 178.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $6.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin' Brands from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $713.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bloomin' Brands's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin' Brands, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin' Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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