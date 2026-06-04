Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,336,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Oracle by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, saying AI momentum remains strong and could support further upside. Benzinga article

UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, saying AI momentum remains strong and could support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and market commentary highlighting cloud demand, multi-megawatt data center expansion, and its growing role in AI workloads. TheStreet article

Oracle continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and market commentary highlighting cloud demand, multi-megawatt data center expansion, and its growing role in AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI cloud ecosystem. Reuters article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI cloud ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle shares are under pressure ahead of earnings, with investors focusing on whether AI spending will translate into enough growth and margin improvement to justify recent gains. Yahoo Finance article

Oracle shares are under pressure ahead of earnings, with investors focusing on whether AI spending will translate into enough growth and margin improvement to justify recent gains. Neutral Sentiment: There is also elevated market caution around earnings expectations and options activity, with unusually heavy put trading suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near-term pullback. Barchart article

There is also elevated market caution around earnings expectations and options activity, with unusually heavy put trading suggesting some traders are hedging or betting on a near-term pullback. Negative Sentiment: Oracle has been slipping on concerns that the company’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending could pressure near-term profitability before the June 10 report. Invezz article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $663.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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