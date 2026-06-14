Blue Jean Financial LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000. Tesla makes up 3.7% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $398.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here