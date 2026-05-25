Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Sells 725,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lessened its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 725,000 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up approximately 0.4% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP's holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,827,417.01. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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