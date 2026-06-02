BNP Paribas Acquires 1,626 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,533 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $950.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $810.55. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.65 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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