BNP Paribas Acquires 30,302 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,132 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of XOM opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $616.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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