BNP Paribas Buys 9,019 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 346.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TJX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $155.18. The company has a market cap of $169.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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