BNP Paribas Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

BNP Paribas cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,723 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 26,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,902,660 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $400,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,832 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,776,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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