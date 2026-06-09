BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 37,946 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 486.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,742 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 205 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total transaction of $1,474,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,938 shares in the company, valued at $829,264.04. This trade represents a 64.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,502,987.55. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.25.

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Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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