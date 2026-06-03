BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 39,888 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 230.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $53,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,969.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $1,885.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,699.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.16 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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