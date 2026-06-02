BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 599,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,108 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 599,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.60% of Rubrik worth $91,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.09. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. The firm's revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Rubrik from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,909,946.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,228.20. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $610,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $258,148.44. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 172,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,952 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report).

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