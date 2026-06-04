BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.30% of Entegris worth $38,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,025,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,533 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,147,000 after purchasing an additional 108,927 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,298 shares of company stock worth $14,703,157. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $159.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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