BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 73,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $53,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $99,918,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,334 shares of company stock worth $10,753,450. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $346.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.88. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here