BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 23,747 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,930 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.24% of Lear worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 62.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 942.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 94.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 458 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

More Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear’s most recent earnings report beat EPS expectations and showed year-over-year revenue growth, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving and helping support the stock near its highs.

Lear’s most recent earnings report beat EPS expectations and showed year-over-year revenue growth, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving and helping support the stock near its highs. Positive Sentiment: The company recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, signaling ongoing cash generation and shareholder returns, which can support investor confidence.

The company recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, signaling ongoing cash generation and shareholder returns, which can support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Lear announced it will participate in a Wolfe Research Autos and Mobility Conference on June 18. This is an investor-relations event and may draw attention to the stock, but it does not change fundamentals by itself. Article Title: Lear to Participate in Wolfe Research Autos and Mobility Conference

Lear announced it will participate in a Wolfe Research Autos and Mobility Conference on June 18. This is an investor-relations event and may draw attention to the stock, but it does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by CFO Jason Cardew was disclosed, but the sale was relatively small versus his remaining holdings, so it is more of a cautionary signal than a major red flag.

Insider selling by CFO Jason Cardew was disclosed, but the sale was relatively small versus his remaining holdings, so it is more of a cautionary signal than a major red flag. Negative Sentiment: The CFO’s share sale could create some short-term caution after the stock’s strong run, as some investors may wonder whether insider confidence is limited at current levels.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Lear Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $141.29 on Monday. Lear Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $150.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.84 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lear's payout ratio is 30.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicholas Jon Roelli sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $330,263.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,687.82. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,953,047.50. The trade was a 27.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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