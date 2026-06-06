BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 81,183 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,494 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of Rambus worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Rambus by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rambus by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 1,194.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $850,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,100,643.45. This represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,947,799.50. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,850 shares of company stock worth $11,649,796. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Rambus Stock Down 14.2%

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.12 and a 12-month high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. Research analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

See Also

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