BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 85,578 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $753,364,000. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Colliers Securities raised Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $123.71 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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