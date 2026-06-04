BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,076 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 127,942 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of MasTec worth $37,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the construction company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 1.1%

MTZ stock opened at $370.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $372.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.46. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $153.82 and a one year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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