BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 334,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.66% of Capri worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capri by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,894 shares of the company's stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Capri by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,126 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $988,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,257,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,592,457.10. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.90) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Capri has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.400-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Capri from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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