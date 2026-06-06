BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,658 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.44% of CLEAR Secure worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the president owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,332.26. The trade was a 33.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:YOU opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is 48.39%.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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