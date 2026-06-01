BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $111.66 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 269,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.20% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $111,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crux Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE BDX opened at $147.13 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.99. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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