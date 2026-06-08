BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $13.15 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,465 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 169,620 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.74% of Delek US worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $843,863.80. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $337,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $305,716. This represents a 52.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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