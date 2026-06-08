BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 487.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,911 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,732 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.19% of Krystal Biotech worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $70,159,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 376,340 shares of the company's stock worth $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 227,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,595 shares of the company's stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,713 shares of the company's stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $301.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.39 and a 200-day moving average of $264.58. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.99 and a 52 week high of $319.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

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