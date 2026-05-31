BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $215.68 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,166,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.31% of Mondelez International worth $215,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock worth $36,924,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 99.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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