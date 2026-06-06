BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $21.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,529 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.65% of SPS Commerce worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $514,915,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker's stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 86.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,346 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 616,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,732 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,883,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $530,248.20. This trade represents a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.57.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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