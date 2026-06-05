BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $30.32 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,347 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of H World Group worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 889.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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H World Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 114.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Research raised H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

Insider Buying and Selling at H World Group

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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