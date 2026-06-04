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BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $42.07 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Eversource Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its Eversource Energy stake by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 624,882 shares worth about $42.1 million.
  • Eversource reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.73 versus the $1.59 estimate and revenue of $4.50 billion, up 9.4% year over year.
  • The utility declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7875 per share, implying an annualized payout of $3.15 and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eversource Energy.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,882 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 124,608 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $42,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,512,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 697,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $646,233,000 after purchasing an additional 194,781 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,406,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $526,919,000 after purchasing an additional 454,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900,662 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $419,773,000 after purchasing an additional 505,489 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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