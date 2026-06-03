BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $49.79 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,294,506 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 534,626 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.33% of Roivant Sciences worth $49,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at $488,025,142.56. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $1,200,573.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,804 shares in the company, valued at $453,258.72. The trade was a 72.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,173 shares of company stock valued at $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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