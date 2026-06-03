BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $61.33 Million Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 403,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.61% of Dutch Bros worth $61,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,266,000 after buying an additional 121,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Todd Allan Penegor bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,168.86. The trade was a 59.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 447,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $26,059,639.74. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,932,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,871,278.34. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,022,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,725,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BROS opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $77.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BROS

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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