BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Omada Health, Inc. $OMDA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Free Report) by 3,209.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,603 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 404,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.72% of Omada Health worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMDA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Omada Health by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 2,829 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $35,956.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 328,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,683.50. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Steven L. Cook sold 1,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $26,262.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 200,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,795,137.28. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.38% of the company's stock.

Omada Health Price Performance

OMDA opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85. Omada Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $26.92.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omada Health from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Omada Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omada Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omada Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.91.

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Omada Health Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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