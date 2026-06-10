BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 897.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 416,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 17,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:GPK opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Graphic Packaging's payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here