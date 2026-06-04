BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,407 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of Genuine Parts worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $160.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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